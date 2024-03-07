Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 286,076 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $74,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $17,169,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.