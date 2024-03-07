Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.74% of Balchem worth $69,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $157.05 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

