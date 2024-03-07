Schroder Investment Management Group Has $59.22 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $59,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

