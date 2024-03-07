Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Ball worth $73,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.
Ball Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $65.50.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.