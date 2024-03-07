Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 29,277 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $62,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 189.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $207.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $209.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

