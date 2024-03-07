Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $64,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

