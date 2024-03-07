Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,437 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $73,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 525,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,828. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

