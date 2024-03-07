Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

