Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,565 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after buying an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

