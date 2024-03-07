Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,166,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 344,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,900,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $389.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.