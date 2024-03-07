Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT opened at $433.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.