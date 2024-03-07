Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $336.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

