Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $278.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.29. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

