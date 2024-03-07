Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 33,839 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.26 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

