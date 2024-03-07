Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.07 million and $94.56 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 831.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015901 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00023573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,776.68 or 1.00058697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00152507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007668 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0002167 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

