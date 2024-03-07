Sei Investments Co. Buys 29,903 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $48,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

