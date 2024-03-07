Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.00% of Sonoco Products worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

