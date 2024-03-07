Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,685 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Tyler Technologies worth $52,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $369,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $476,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $550,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,506 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $419.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.77 and its 200-day moving average is $407.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

