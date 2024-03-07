Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $2,640,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $366.63 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

