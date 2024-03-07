Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,231 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $61,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.