Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $53,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 497,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.21 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

