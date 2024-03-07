Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

