Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 573.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.0 %

ERF opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

