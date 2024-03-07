Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,583,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $238,897. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

AMLX opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

