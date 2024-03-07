Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $147.23 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

