Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 903 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $417.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

