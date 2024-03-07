Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

