Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $32,847.20 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $11,559.60.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $11,413.68.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $108.39.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

