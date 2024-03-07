Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

