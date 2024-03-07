Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.52).

Virgin Money UK stock traded up GBX 54.95 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.72). The company had a trading volume of 27,430,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,769. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.80 ($2.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($195,570.50). In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($59,430.28). Also, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £154,090 ($195,570.50). Insiders have sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

