Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Kevin J. Ballinger Acquires 11,700 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $48.42.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

