Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 5,481 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $613.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,048 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $17,520,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,012,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

