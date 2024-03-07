Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Philip Bainbridge Purchases 4,065 Shares

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bainbridge bought 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.30 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.50 ($32,467.21).
Philip Bainbridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Philip Bainbridge bought 3,787 shares of Sims stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.80 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,473.60 ($31,476.36).
Sims Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
