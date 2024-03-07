SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.58

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 65923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 897,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 811,185 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.