SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.58

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 65923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

