Smartgroup Co. Ltd (SIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous final dividend of $0.29.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.65.
In other news, insider Scott Wharton 13,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. In related news, insider Ian Watt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.75 ($6.98), for a total value of A$53,750.00 ($34,902.60). Also, insider Scott Wharton 13,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. Insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.
