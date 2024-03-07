SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

SmartRent Price Performance

SMRT stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMRT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.34.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

