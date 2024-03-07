Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($18.02).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. HSBC raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.36), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($387,288.96). Insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCT stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,524 ($19.34). The stock had a trading volume of 63,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,092. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,553 ($19.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,721.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,424.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

