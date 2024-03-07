Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,420 ($18.02).

LON:SCT traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,524 ($19.34). 59,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,070. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,553 ($19.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,424.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.36), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($387,288.96). 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

