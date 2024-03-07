SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Acquires $474,250.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.