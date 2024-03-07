SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.54

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 217711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

