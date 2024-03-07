SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 4,002,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.