SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,011.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 358,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,733. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

