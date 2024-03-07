Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.77. 2,293,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,310. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

