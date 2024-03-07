Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $151.54 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00055394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00217028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,326,513 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

