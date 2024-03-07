Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.18-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.
Stevanato Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €33.10 ($35.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.69. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
