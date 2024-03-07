Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.18-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €33.10 ($35.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.69. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

