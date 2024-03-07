StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

