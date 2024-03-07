StockNews.com Upgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Hold

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

CHMI stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

