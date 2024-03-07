Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $478.93. 1,560,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,116. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.30. The firm has a market cap of $441.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

