Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.